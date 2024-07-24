Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $950.38 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00190291 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $956.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

