Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

