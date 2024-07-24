Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 994.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 193,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 119,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,352. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

