Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.

ROIC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 660,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

