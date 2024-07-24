Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.
Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance
ROIC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 660,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROIC
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Retail Opportunity Investments
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.