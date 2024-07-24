Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 73,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $5,430,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

