Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.25 and last traded at $57.37. 1,011,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,125,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

