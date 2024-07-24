Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) & WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Head-To-Head Survey

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE – Get Free Report) and WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WANG & LEE GROUP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Goods Solar and WANG & LEE GROUP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A WANG & LEE GROUP $6.83 million 1.19 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

WANG & LEE GROUP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Goods Solar.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Real Goods Solar and WANG & LEE GROUP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANG & LEE GROUP has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and WANG & LEE GROUP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77% WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WANG & LEE GROUP beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

