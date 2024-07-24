Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Issued By B. Riley

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of GNK stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $882.95 million, a PE ratio of 346.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $3,812,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 696.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6,233.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,199,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 965.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,800.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

