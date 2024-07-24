pzETH (PZETH) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $4,065.57 or 0.06159583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $68.57 million and $90,901.18 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 31,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 30,680.30197543. The last known price of pzETH is 4,031.45728566 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $492,331.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

