Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 75.73%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.