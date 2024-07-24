Proton (XPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $607,714.18

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Proton has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $607,714.18 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,229,475,509 coins and its circulating supply is 26,152,024,370 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

