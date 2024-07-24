Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

PTGX traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. 348,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,422. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

