Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Argus

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.60.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.01. 1,731,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

