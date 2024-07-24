Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $181.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procter & Gamble traded as high as $168.61 and last traded at $168.53. Approximately 1,338,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,472,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.96.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.62.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after buying an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $393.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.