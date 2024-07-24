Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.16

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Power Assets Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Power Assets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

