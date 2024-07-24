Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. 4,003,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,139. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

