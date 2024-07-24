Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$16.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

PEY stock opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.49. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.90 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.8527316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total value of C$298,620.00. In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$472,719.00. Also, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$298,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,570 shares of company stock worth $551,795 and sold 219,019 shares worth $3,319,702. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

