Pepe (PEPE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Billion

Pepe (PEPE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $5.24 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pepe

Pepe’s genesis date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000118 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $673,125,474.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

