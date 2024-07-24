Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 649.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total value of $308,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,008,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093,253.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,087 shares of company stock worth $7,441,498. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 4.1 %

PAYC traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.58. 699,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,657. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.38.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

