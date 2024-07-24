PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 12734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,808,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $4,354,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $10,194,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 152,972 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

