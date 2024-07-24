Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $192.80 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

