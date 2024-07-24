OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.19 on Friday. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 399,073 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in OPENLANE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,762,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 729.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,280 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in OPENLANE by 277.0% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,529,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

