Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Open Lending from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.44 million, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 24.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Open Lending by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

