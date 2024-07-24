OMG Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.34 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $39.22 million and $17.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00044059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.