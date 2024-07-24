O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,589 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 1,844,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

