O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $274.32. 1,215,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $214.13 and a one year high of $276.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

