O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $9.77 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,457,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,194,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock worth $408,654,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.30. The stock had a trading volume of 438,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,862. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

