O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,806. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.54.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

