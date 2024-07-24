O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 433.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,648 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 5,654,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,370. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

