O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 1,005,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,731. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.