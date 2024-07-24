O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 8,072 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. 1,281,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

