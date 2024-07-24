O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $90,730,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

