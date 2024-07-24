O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $90,730,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
SLB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
