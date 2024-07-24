O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,198 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,312,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.98 and a 200-day moving average of $519.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

