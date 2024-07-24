Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 6,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 823,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,664 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 476.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,533,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.