Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 6,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 39,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
