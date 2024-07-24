NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Down 1.3%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.43. Approximately 3,392,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,361,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.44.

NIKE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock valued at $27,973,033. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

