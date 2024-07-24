Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $7.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,781,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,511,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,672 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $9,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,670,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

