Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 368,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,221,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

