My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $103,626.83 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

