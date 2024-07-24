Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR traded down $10.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $846.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,673. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $798.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

