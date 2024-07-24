Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $145.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EEFT. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 124,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

