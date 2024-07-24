Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.09.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $288.58. 1,047,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.31. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.55.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

