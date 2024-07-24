Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.09.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $288.58. 1,047,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.31. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare
Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare
In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.