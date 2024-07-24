MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 548.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. 3,305,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

