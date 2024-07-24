Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $67.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. 37,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. bought 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

