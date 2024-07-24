Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $11.24-11.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.240-11.930 EPS.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $357.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

