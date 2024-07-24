Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) General Counsel Sells $332,900.12 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morgan Fong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08.

On Monday, May 20th, Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $306,369.60.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,632. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CART. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $87,508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $47,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

