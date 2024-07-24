MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MEGI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Insider Transactions at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $123,144.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,626,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,502,726.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 123,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,167 over the last 90 days.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

