Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up to $38.97

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.97, but opened at $40.02. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 60,718 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

