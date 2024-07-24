London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Trading Up 5.7%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.83). Approximately 826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.79).
London Finance & Investment Group Stock Up 5.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.06. The firm has a market cap of £20.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Transactions at London Finance & Investment Group
In other London Finance & Investment Group news, insider Warwick Hugh Marshall purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £53,750 ($69,516.30). Corporate insiders own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
Featured Articles
