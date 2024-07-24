Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $500.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $487.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.64.

Shares of LMT traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,232. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $515.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

