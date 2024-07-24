LiveWire Group (LVWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%.

Shares of LVWR opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. LiveWire Group has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

